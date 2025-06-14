Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

