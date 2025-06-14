Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of -0.01. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $6.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

