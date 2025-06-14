NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,199 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 119,900.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $369,454,498.08. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,792 shares of company stock valued at $23,755,967 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

MP Materials Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE:MP opened at $30.39 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 2.14.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

