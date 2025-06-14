NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,374 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 137,400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ARKG opened at $23.44 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.