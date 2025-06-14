NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 324 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,044,000 after acquiring an additional 251,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,509 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,938,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,561,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,470,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.82. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $107.64.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

