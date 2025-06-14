NBC Securities Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 100,808.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Telos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.70 on Friday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

