NBC Securities Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 167,500.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 827.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1,332.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CODI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $454.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently -78.13%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

