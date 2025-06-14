NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 122,900.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 784,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after acquiring an additional 546,392 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.31 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

