NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 104,700.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3,177.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,584 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Semtech by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Semtech by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Semtech by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,368.51. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

