NBC Securities Inc. Invests $36,000 in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:NOVM)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:NOVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov Stock Performance

NOVM opened at $31.11 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – November (NOVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in November NOVM was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

