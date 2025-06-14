NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in NICE by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $4,963,000. Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $5,577,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $54,980,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 92.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $165.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.78. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $700.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.92.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

