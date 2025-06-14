NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 382.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.61.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.