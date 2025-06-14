NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Separately, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.
First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHRY opened at $41.78 on Friday. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Profile
The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.