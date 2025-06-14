NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

NASDAQ:SHRY opened at $41.78 on Friday. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.

