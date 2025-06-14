NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 140,400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 237,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of FCT opened at $9.86 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

