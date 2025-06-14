NBC Securities Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.54 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

