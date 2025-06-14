NBC Securities Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,995,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,195 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after buying an additional 301,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,823,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,906,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,698,000 after buying an additional 259,590 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

