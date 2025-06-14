NBC Securities Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $71.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

