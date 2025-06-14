NBC Securities Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAR. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of GMAR stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

