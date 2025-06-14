NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $32.43 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

