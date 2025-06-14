NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $94,987,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,827,000 after buying an additional 1,398,340 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AZEK by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after buying an additional 823,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 4,255.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 461,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 450,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,832,121. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.