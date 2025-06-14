Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Trading Up 1.0%

CHWY opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. Chewy has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,940.64. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,635. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.