Northcoast Research Downgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Neutral

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

