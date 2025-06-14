Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.80. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 809,002 shares traded.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.4%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
