Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.80. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 809,002 shares traded.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.