nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 467.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $68.11 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

