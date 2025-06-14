OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.26 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

