OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and traded as low as $50.95. OSRAM Licht shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 45 shares.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

