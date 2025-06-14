Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $586.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $108.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. This represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $226,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 311.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

