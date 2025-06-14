Paladin Wealth LLC Buys 3,003 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.6% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 289,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.97 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average of $126.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.