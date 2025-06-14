Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,437 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,591.80. This represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.