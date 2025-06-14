Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $302,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 198,019 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.6%

EPR stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 217.18%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

