Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,647 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

