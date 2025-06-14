Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,126 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 547.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $82,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,615,745.40. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $189,831.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,677,014.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,920 shares of company stock valued at $814,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.38.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.