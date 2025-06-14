Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alkermes by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.53 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Alkermes

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.