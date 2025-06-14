Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:PFG opened at $75.90 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

