Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 566,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

