Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $232,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of BG opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

