Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.11. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.