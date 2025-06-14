Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $710.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $629.98 and a 200-day moving average of $566.13. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $717.87. The company has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 1.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.14.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
