Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,320 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 434,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 305,296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,202,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 210,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Insider Activity

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 186,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $2,296,745.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,463,896 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,476.64. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $47,991.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,065.99. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,338 shares of company stock worth $3,381,584. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.