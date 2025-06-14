Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,962 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.