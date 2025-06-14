Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $202.99 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $208.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

