Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $184.86 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $202.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

