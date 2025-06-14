Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hologic by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Hologic Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.75 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

