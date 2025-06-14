Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $161,486,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $80,419,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,943.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 307,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,987,000 after acquiring an additional 299,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,775.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 262,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.91.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $126.86 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

