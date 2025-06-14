Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,935 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

