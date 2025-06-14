Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,030,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,905,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE AZO opened at $3,634.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,695.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3,506.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,792.14 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $36.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.24.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $147,189,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

