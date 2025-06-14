Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $335.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $292.27 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

