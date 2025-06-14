Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 658 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after buying an additional 290,564 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 103,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

NYSE:PHM opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

