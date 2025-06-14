Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of KMB opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

