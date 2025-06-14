Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of SPB opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $96.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $675.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Maura sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $4,324,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 723,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,417,966.71. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

